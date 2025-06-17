Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as investors assessed the conflict between Israel and Iran and looked ahead to this week's U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting.

Spot gold was steady at $3,383.01 an ounce, as of 0851 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.5% to $3,401.30.

Israel and Iran exchanged attacks for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump urged an evacuation of Iran's capital Tehran and cut short his trip to the G7 summit in Canada. A separate report said he had asked for his administration's National Security Council to be prepared in the situation room.

"Markets are waiting for the latest signals whether hostilities between Israel and Iran would escalate or will remain contained," said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity Group.

"Gold still retains its bias for lurching upwards on signs of a worsening Middle East conflict, given the precious metal's stature as the preferred safe haven of late."

Sources told Reuters that Tehran has asked Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia to urge Trump to push Israel for a ceasefire in the region, with Iran offering flexibility in nuclear talks in return.

Zero-yield bullion is considered a hedge against geopolitical and economic uncertainty and tends to thrive in a low-interest environment.

The U.S. central bank rate decision and Chair Jerome Powell's remarks are due on Wednesday. Traders are currently pricing in two cuts by the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Citi lowered its short-term and long-term price targets for gold, projecting prices could drop below $3,000 per ounce by late 2025 or early 2026, driven by declining investment demand and an improving global growth outlook, it said in a note on Monday.

Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.3% at $36.45 per ounce, platinum was unchanged at $1,246.59, while palladium fell 0.4% to $1,025.44.

(Reporting by Anushree Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joe Bavier)