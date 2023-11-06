Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced that the government plans to offer the management and operation of airports to the private sector in the coming period.

The announcement came during a roundtable discussion with representatives of more than 20 of the largest international companies in the fields of transport, logistics, and maritime navigation. The meeting, which was also attended by Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir, took place on the sidelines of the fifth Smart Transport, Logistics, Infrastructure, and Traffic Fair and Forum for the Middle East and Africa Region (TransMEA 2023).

In his remarks, Madbouly emphasized the Egyptian government’s interest in partnering with the private sector in the transportation sector. He stressed that the government is keen to have the private sector manage and operate transportation projects after they are completed.

“We are certain that the private sector is best suited to manage and operate various projects and facilities, whether sea ports or dry ports,” Madbouly said. “We intend to offer the management and operation of airports to the private sector in the coming period.”

He added that the government is also keen to explore partnership opportunities with the private sector in managing and operating mass transit lines.

The international companies that attended the meeting represented a diverse range of nationalities, including German, Chinese, Russian, Hungarian, Emirati, French, American, Danish, Austrian, Spanish, Czech, and Hungarian.

TransMEA2023 is organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Transport under the theme “Nationalization of the Transportation Industry in Egypt” and is under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

