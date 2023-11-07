Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC), the procurer for power and renewable energy projects in Saudi Arabia, announced on Tuesday that it has signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for two solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Plant (IPP) projects.

The company announced on Twitter, formerly X, that it has signed an agreememt for the 400 MW Tabarjal Solar Photovoltaic (PV) IPP with a consortium of Jinko Power, Sun Glare and Sunlight Energy companies.

SPPC received a levelised cost of energy (LCOE) bid of 6.40482 halalas/kWh (1.68420 US Cents/kWh) for the project.

The second agreement, for the 1,100MW Al Henakiyah Solar PV project, was signed with the consortium of Masdar, EDF and Nesma, which submitted a LCOE of 6.31575 halalas/kWh (1.68420 US cents/kWh) for the project.

The two projects form part of the fourth round (R4) of solar projects being implemented under the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

