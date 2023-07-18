Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) tables for the second quarter of 2023, according to an analysis of the news and statements on the Zawya Projects platform from April to June 2023.

Saudi's National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) approving a pipeline of 200 projects in 17 sectors for privatisation and co-development with the private sector was the top headline in April.

May registered interesting developments in street lighting, desalination and waste-to-energy PPP projects. The month of June saw the inauguration of Phase 5 of Dubai's Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and a Masdar-led consortium securing land for a 10 gigawatt (GW) mega wind farm project in Egypt.

The second quarter also saw bidders being shortlisted for mining exploration licenses in Saudi Arabia as part of the government’s long-term plan to make mining the third industrial pillar after energy and petrochemicals.

Zawya Projects has compiled and categorised, month-wise, key PPP announcements and projects in the second quarter of 2023.

April 2023

Saudi Arabia to tender 10 new PPP strategic water reservoir projects

The Independent Strategic Water Reservoir (ISWR) projects represent an aggregate water storage capacity of 36 million cubic metres.

Saudi Arabia offers 7 PPP desalination projects

The Independent Water Plant (IWP) projects represent an aggregate desalination capacity of 2.8 million cubic metres per day (m3/day).

Saudi Arabia plans 4 airport PPP projects

The four airport PPP projects are Abha International Airport; Taif International Airport; Hail International Airport, and Prince Naif International Airport.

Saudi Arabia plans to tender 4 highway PPP projects

The contract types proposed include Operation & Maintenance (O&M) and Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM).

Saudi Arabia offers 4 PPP water transmission projects

The four Independent Water Transmission Pipeline (IWTP) projects represent an aggregate length of 1,246 kilometres and a transmission capacity of 1.6 million m3/day.

Saudi's Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority offers 7 privatisation and PPP projects

Projects include warehouses, solar power plants, residential units and water and wastewater plants.

Saudi Arabia announces 11 education sector projects under the PPP programme

Projects include schools, colleges, and university hospitals.

Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry announces 3 PPP hospital projects

The maternity and children's hospital projects are located in Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Ahsa.

Saudi Arabia to launch two PPP primary health centre projects

The projects aim to procure 224 primary health centres under 20-year Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Maintain (DBFOM) contracts.

Saudi Arabia shortlists 13 bidders for Muhaddad and Ar Ridaniyah exploration licenses

The two exploration sites contain zinc, silver, copper, lead and gold deposits.

May 2023

Egypt prequalifies 17 consortia for the water desalination programme

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE), with the Egyptian Ministry of Finance's PPP Central Unit, prequalified 17 consortia for participating in the first phase of the country's water desalination programme.

DEWA receives two bids for Hassyan IWP

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (DEWA) received two bids from Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and Abu Dhabi-based TAQA (Abu Dhabi National Energy Company) for its 120-Million Gallons per Day (MIGD) Hassyan Independent Water Producer (IWP) project.

China's Envision to supply turbines for Morocco's first wind-powered desalination project

The wind farm is located in Dakhla and is co-owned by Moroccan energy company Nareva and French energy giant ENGIE.

Abu Dhabi road lighting PPP project's second phase achieves financial close

A French consortium of EDF and ENGIE was selected in December 2022 to deliver the second phase after a three-stage evaluation of the proposals submitted by prequalified bidders from nine countries.

Sharjah's SEWA seeks consultants for streetlight PPP project

The proposed PPP model will involve designing, building, financing, operating, and maintaining a streetlight network in Sharjah City.

Tunisia seeks $11.7bln PPP investments in the rail sector by 2040

Tunisia plans to restructure the companies operating in the rail sector and urban rail transport in cities and districts.

'Tendering process for new Saudi-Bahrain Causeway under discussion' – govt official

The King Hamad Causeway would be implemented as a public-private partnership (PPP), drawing on the success of the existing King Fahd Causeway.

Abu Dhabi receives bids from 2 consortia for Waste-to-Energy IPP

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), the main procurer for water and electricity in Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) received proposals from two consortia for the development of the greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy Independent Power Project (IPP).

June 2023

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 5th phase of Solar Park

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the 900 megawatt (MW) fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Abu Dhabi offers 4 Musataha partnership projects to the private sector in 2023

Musataha agreements grant private sector investors long-term property rights to develop government-owned or third-party-owned land.

Masdar-led consortium secures land for 10GW mega wind farm project in Egypt

The land purchase agreement marks a significant step forward for the mega wind farm project after signing an MOU in November 2022.

Saudi's Ministry of Health awards pilot diagnostic imaging PPP project

10-year concession covering radiology and medical imaging services in 7 hospitals awarded to Altakassusi Alliance Medical.

Iraq to partner with developers to build 5 new cities

The five cities will be constructed in designated areas in various parts of Iraq and similar to 'Bismaya City' under construction near the capital city of Baghdad.

OIC countries see huge PPP potential despite challenges - ICD-Refinitiv report

There is tremendous potential for PPPs in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries due to their extensive infrastructure needs and growing interest from private investors, despite significant challenges persisting, according to ICD-Refinitiv OIC Infrastructure Outlook 2023 report.

Saudi Arabia shortlists 10 bidders for Umm Hadid, Bir Umq and Jabal Sahabiyah exploration licenses

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources released a list of 10 local and international companies qualified to bid for the exploration sites of Umm Hadid, Bir Umq and Jabal Sahabiyah.

Iraq to prequalify new firms for oil concessions

The 11 concession areas announced in the sixth licensing round will be offered to foreign firms on a profit-sharing basis.

