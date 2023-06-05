Abu Dhabi is offering four Musataha partnership projects to the private sector in 2023, with two projects currently in the Request for Proposals (RFP) stage. Musataha agreements grant private sector investors long-term property rights to develop government-owned or third-party-owned land.

The most recent project is the Al Ghuwaifat Customs Clearance Centre. In collaboration with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) issued an RFP on 22 May 2023. The project involves designing, building, maintaining, and operating a new customs-clearance centre in Al Ghuwaifat, on Plot C1, in the Bayah Al Sila district for 32 years. The new centre will replace the existing facility and include offices, retail outlets, and food and beverage establishments, covering a total gross floor area (GFA) of 5,650 square metres (sqm).

The key timelines for the Al Ghuwaifat Customs Clearance Centre project are as follows:

The deadline to submit queries is 19 June 2023.

The bidder's interest confirmation is due on 26 June 2023.

The bid submission date is 3 July 2023.

The ADIO-DMT team announced another Musataha project, the Corniche Multi-Venue Dining Hub, on 8 May 2023. An RFP tender has been issued to design, build, maintain, and operate a Multi-Venue Dining Hub in Sector W1, Plot C20, along the Abu Dhabi Corniche. The existing building of the 'Colombiano Coffee House' will be demolished as part of this project, to be carried out by the successful bidder.

The key timelines for the Corniche Multi-Venue Dining Hub project are as follows:

The deadline to submit queries is 12 June 2023.

The bidder's interest confirmation is due on 19 June 2023.

The bid submission date is 26 June 2023.

ADIO and DMT plan to tender two additional projects this year:

The Food Truck Courts project involves constructing and operating food truck drive-through facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafrah. These facilities will include complimentary amenities, such as kids' play areas, seating areas, and sports facilities, for 10 years. The RFP for this project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.

The Al Falah Community Market project aims to develop and operate a community centre catering to the residents of the Al Falah community for 32 years. The project will span a land area of 13,559 sqm and have a gross floor area (GFA) of 4,500 sqm. It will feature convenience retail, food and beverage outlets, services, a gym, and sports facilities. The RFP for this project is scheduled for the second half of 2023.

