The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) with the Egyptian Ministry of Finance’s PPP Central Unit has prequalified 17 consortia for participating in the first phase of country’s water desalination programme.

According to TSFE’s press statement, Egypt’s water desalination programme involves the development, construction and operation of sea water desalination plants powered by renewable energy in different locations across the country with a total planned capacity of 8.85 million cubic metres/day (m3/day) by 2050.

Phase I involves the development of 3.35 million m3/day of desalination capacity by 2025.

Prequalified consortia have been classified into 4 categories based on previous experience in desalination projects regionally and globally.

Category A (Up to 1,000,000 m3/day)

1. ACWA Power

2. Sumitomo Corporation

3. Enertech Holding Co, Utico FZC, SEPCO

4. Concrete Plus, Abengoa, Cuasar

5. Infinity Energy, GS Inima, China Energy Engineering Corporation

6. AEW, Gama, SOGEX, WABAG

7. Sacyr Agua

8. TAM Environmental Services, Desalia SL, Al Ahly Capital

9. Orascom Construction, Scatec, Toyota Tsusho Corp, Acciona Agua, Metito Utilities

10. Hassan Allam Holding, Engie

11. Meridiam Infrastructure Africa Fund II, Suez International, Elsewedy Electric

Category B (Up to 600,000 m3/day)

1. AMEA Power, Safbon, ICAT

2. Aqualia, Globaleq, Ignis, Samcrete

3. Taqa Arabia, Al Ghanem International

4. Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd, Asia-Africa Green Energy Investment

Category C (Up to 400,000 m3/day)

1. Sinohydro Hong Kong Holding Ltd, Qingdao Desalination, SEPCO III Electric Power

Category D (Up to 200,000 m3/day)

1. Desal Egypt, EMCO Engineering, Amarenco Solarise Egypt, Redcon Construction

TSFE is working with The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) for structuring and implementing the projects in partnership with the private sector.

This entails appointing technical and legal consultants, as well as running necessary environmental and social impact assessments studies to offer a solid investment product.

Phase 1 of the programme involves a number of stakeholders, including entities falling under the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities such as the New and Urban Communities Authority (NUCA); the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater, and Suez Canal Authority, who shall act as off takers for projects falling within their geographical mandate.

TSFE’s involvement in the water desalination programme supports its efforts to structure investable transactions for the private sector where TSFE would invest in the projects alongside the private sector.

