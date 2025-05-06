Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) tender for the Al Awjam Reservoir and associated water infrastructure in the second quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The tender was issued on 27 March 2025, with bid submissions closing on 24 April 2025.

“Contract award is anticipated in June 2025, with project completion targeted for the third quarter of 2027,” the source said.

The project involves the construction of two operational steel water tanks in Al Awjam, each with a capacity of 50,000 cubic metres, alongside a pumping station comprising three pump groups. The development also includes auxiliary service buildings such as an electricity and control facility, chlorine building, guard room, and ticket room.

The project also includes a transmission line from Al Awjam reservoir to Al Jaroudia and Tarout reservoirs. Key components of the transmission infrastructure include:

A main ductile iron pipeline (800 mm diameter, 4 km length) linking to Awjam

A ductile iron transmission line (1,000 mm diameter, 6.5 km length) extending to Tarout

A carbon steel supply line (800 mm diameter, 2.1 km length) connecting from Desalination Line No. 6 to the new operational tanks

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.