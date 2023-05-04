EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), the main procurer for water and electricity in Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) announced on Thursday that they have received proposals from two consortia for the development of the greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Project (IPP).

The proposals were received from a Japan-based consortium comprised of Marubeni Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Inova, and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development, and a consortium comprised of SUEZ International and PAL Cooling Holding.

EWEC had received a total of 109 submissions from potential bidders during Expression of Interest (EOI) stage.

The Request for Proposal was issued in July 2022.

The project will have an expected annual processing capacity of 900,000 tonnes of waste, enabling an expected carbon emissions reduction of 1.1 million tonnes per year. It is expected to generate enough electricity to power up to 52,500 households.

The statement said project award and execution of the Concession Agreement are expected to take place in the third quarter of 2023.

The WtE project has a target commercial operation date of fourth quarter of 2026.

