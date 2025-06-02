H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Energy Council, chaired the council’s second meeting on Monday morning.

The session, held at the Ruler’s Office, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Petroleum Department.

The council reviewed key topics on its agenda concerning the energy sector in Sharjah. Discussions focused on current strategies and public policies across energy and water sectors, alongside development plans aimed at increasing capacity while upholding global sustainability and environmental standards.

Members were briefed on the latest developments within the energy sector and the performance of relevant entities. Highlights included projects aimed at diversifying energy sources, advancing systems and technologies aligned with international standards, and contributing to carbon reduction and neutrality targets.

The council examined the outcomes of recent work visits to leading countries in sustainable energy and water, with a focus on best practices. It also discussed future project proposals aimed at expanding clean energy sources and optimising the use of natural resources without harming the environment.

Also present were Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Petroleum Department; Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority; and Hatem Diab Al Mousa, Secretary-General of the Energy Council.