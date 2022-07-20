EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), the main off-taker for water and electricity projects in Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), the sole authority for waste management activities in the emirate, have issued a Request for Proposal to companies and consortiums that had expressed interest in developing the greenfield Abu Dhabi Waste-to-Energy (WtE) Independent Power Plant (IPP) project.

EWEC said in a statement on Wednesday that a total of 109 companies and consortia had submitted expressions of interest for the 900,000 tonnes capacity WtE project, which would be located near the existing Al Dhafra landfill.

Proposals are expected to be received by the end of fourth quarter of 2022, the statement said.

EWEC and Tadweer had jointly launched the competitive tender process for the project in January 2021.

The world’s largest waste-to-energy project, with a total processing capacity of 1.9 million tonnes of waste per year, is under construction in the Emirate of Dubai.

