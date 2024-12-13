Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group) and Witthal Gulf Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the UAE’s first lithium battery recycling plant.



The facility will be able to recycle 5,000 tonnes of battery waste annually by 2027 and is scheduled to commence full operations by the second quarter of 2027.

The project aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 goals and its Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.