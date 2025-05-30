The perception of waste management in the UAE has evolved from a traditional collect-and-dispose model to a more circular and resource-focused approach, according to Dulsco Environment’s Recycling and Treatment Director Joelle Saab.

She told Zawya Projects that companies and government entities are increasingly viewing waste as a resource, prompting investments in recycling, recovery, and treatment technologies.

“The UAE has made significant strides in advancing sustainability initiatives as part of its national agenda, reinforcing its commitment to a greener future,” she said. “Government policies such as landfill diversion mandates, ban on single-use plastics, and incentives for circular economy initiatives are creating a structured and supportive framework that accelerates growth in the recycling industry.”

Saab pointed out that the Dubai-based company works closely with key government bodies, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the Ministry of Presidential Affairs (MoPA), Dubai Municipality and Dubai Chamber ESG Label Majra to drive excellence in sustainable waste management practices.

Commenting on the broader sustainability landscape, she noted the UAE’s substantial commitments, including a $163 billion allocation for renewable energy and a $30 billion climate finance fund. These national strategies, alongside initiatives like the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 goals, have accelerated the transition towards sustainability.

“Further policy enhancements, such as expanded producer responsibility regulations, increased green financial incentives for recycling innovations, and stricter waste segregation enforcement, could further accelerate sustainability efforts and drive greater circularity across industries,” she added.

Interestingly, Saab is among the growing number of women making their mark in the traditionally male-dominated waste management industry, a shift driven by more women stepping into leadership roles and advancing innovation in sustainability.

She said her passion for environmental stewardship was sparked by early involvement in reforestation campaigns, which led her to pursue a Master’s degree in Environmental Sciences and Management. After completing her thesis, she began her career in the non-profit sector, driven by a commitment to environmental impact, before transitioning into the corporate sector.

Prior to joining Dulsco Environment in 2017, she had worked as an Environmental Specialist with internationally recognised organisations such as the EU and the USAID in Lebanon. A major milestone in her career came with Expo 2020 Dubai, where Dulsco Environment was appointed the official waste management partner.

“As head of the team, I was responsible for the design, planning, and execution of waste solutions and sustainability strategies on-site,” she said. “Key takeaways from the experience were the effectiveness of strategic planning and innovative waste segregation and the importance of community engagement—a culmination of this made Expo 2020 the most sustainable World Fair ever."

Pre, during and post-event, Dulsco Environment diverted 90.5 percent of over 1.1 million tonnes of waste generated on the site from landfill. Key initiatives included a waste transfer station to cut emissions and optimise costs, a three-stream bin system to segregate landfill waste, mixed recyclables, and organic waste, and the integration of on-site composters and a Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) plant to reduce carbon emissions and maximise resource recovery.

The team also organised an educational on-site stand throughout the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai, which featured demonstrations on waste segregation, educational videos, branded waste bins, and interactive activities to engage visitors from around the world in responsible waste disposal.

"We also revealed the First Recycling Bus in the region, which is a recycled ex-commercial vehicle that has been given a new lease of life to support Expo 2020 Dubai’s recycling education and awareness efforts and till date is continuing to champion recycling initiatives,” Saab said.

Excerpts from the interview:

How has the perception of waste management evolved in the UAE, and what role does Dulsco play in shaping this transformation?

The entire waste management space has witnessed significant transformation. From a simple collect and dispose model, the UAE is adopting a more circular approach where every aspect of waste handling, recycling, recovery, treatment or disposal is being assessed.

Many companies and government entities are viewing waste as a resource. And we have been at the forefront of this shift.

Over the years, Dulsco Environment invested heavily in advanced recycling and treatment facilities, promoting waste-to-fuel initiatives, and working closely with government bodies to drive policy changes that encourage sustainable waste practices.

How would you describe sustainability in the UAE?

For decades, the UAE has placed sustainability at the core of its national agenda, making remarkable progress in cementing its global leadership across diverse sectors, including solar energy, clean power, and advanced waste management. This momentum has been driven by bold government targets and dynamic private sector contributions.

The UAE has pledged substantial investments toward sustainability, including a $163 billion allocation for renewable energy projects and the establishment of a $30 billion climate finance fund. Key milestones include the country’s world-leading solar energy projects and its $54 billion commitment to clean energy initiatives through 2030, an investment aimed at meeting rising demand while fast-tracking decarbonisation.The UAE's Energy Strategy 2050 aims to achieve financial savings of AED 100 billion through increased energy efficiency and the integration of clean energy sources.

As a company, we’re active contributors to the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 goals and help businesses tackle environmental challenges through practical, impactful solutions. Our efforts produce high-value end products such as recycled road-base and aggregates, treated water and recycled oil, alternative fuel such as RDF, and much more.

Notably, for every tonne of waste we divert from landfill, we help our clients avoid approximately 2.6 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions—an outcome that speaks volumes in both environmental and financial terms.

How are UAE corporates adapting to rising sustainability expectations?

We are seeing a significant shift as more companies in the UAE integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals into their operations. Sustainability is becoming a key priority, and businesses are taking proactive steps to align with national and global environmental objectives.

Many organisations are actively participating in educational awareness sessions regularly conducted by Dulsco Environment, helping to drive responsible waste management practices. Companies are also engaging in global sustainability initiatives throughout the year, contributing to recyclable collection drives for various causes.

Additionally, we are witnessing increased adoption of smart waste segregation solutions, such as separate smart bins, which encourage responsible disposal habits. Businesses are also fostering behavioural change through community drives, sustainability workshops, and hands-on environmental initiatives, further embedding sustainable practices within corporate culture.

This growing commitment highlights a collective effort to drive meaningful environmental impact, reduce landfill dependency, and contribute to the UAE’s long-term sustainability goals.

How is Dulsco integrating circular economy principles into its waste management solutions?

Dulsco Group is fully aligned with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative and our entire waste management and environment solutions suite is centred around, resource recovery, treatment, recycling and upcycling. Notably, one of our plants converts non-recyclable waste into alternative fuel, reducing reliance on fossil fuels for cement industries and others.

Also, we operate four other recycling and treatment facilities, notably the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), our Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling facilities in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain and lastly our Liquid Treatment Facility (LTF), all of which transform waste into reusable materials, ensuring that valuable resources stay in the economy for as long as possible.

In 2024, these facilities handled over a million tonnes of waste, successfully avoiding CO2 emissions. These facilities achieve landfill diversion by effectively sorting, processing, and recycling waste to recover valuable materials such as recycled aggregates, sub-base, and sand that can be used in construction projects; aluminium, plastic, paper, glass ready to be converted into sustainable recycled products. In addition to recycled furnace oil and treated water.

What are the latest technological advancements in waste treatment and recycling that you believe will redefine the industry?

We’re seeing a lot of technological advancement in the waste management space especially with the adoption of AI-powered waste technologies, IoT-enabled smart bins, and enzymatic recycling that allows plastics to be reused indefinitely.

Solar-driven waste-to-energy conversion and carbon capture from incineration are also gaining traction, while circular economy models are transforming waste into fuels and fertilisers. These advancements not only boost efficiency but also align the sector with global climate and sustainability goals.

The waste and recycling sector has traditionally been male-dominated. What advice would you give to young women looking to enter and lead in this industry?

Traditionally, it has been a male-dominated industry, but that is changing as more women take on leadership roles and drive innovation in sustainability. My piece of advice to all women is “Own your expertise, speak with conviction, and never underestimate the value of diverse perspectives. Build credibility through results, seek allies not just mentors and remember that creating space for other women strengthens the industry for everyone.”

Lastly the sector is evolving with new technologies and regulations. Continuous learning will help you stay ahead and position yourself as a leader.

The waste and recycling industry needs diverse leadership. Anyone stepping up with confidence, expertise, and a commitment to sustainability, can shape the future of the sector.

(Reporting by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

