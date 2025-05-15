Muscat – Oman recycled 2.4mn tonnes of construction and demolition waste in 2024, marking a significant step in its push for environmental sustainability and circular economy growth.

The achievement was highlighted during a two-day workshop titled ‘Environmental Sustainability of Construction and Demolition Waste Management: Challenges and Opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman’, organised by the Environment Authority (EA) in cooperation with be’ah.

Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Kalbani, Director General of Environmental Affairs at EA, said the workshop addressed the state of construction and demolition waste management in Oman, outlining key challenges and opportunities.

“The initiative reflects Oman’s commitment to environmental protection, pollution control, and the circular economy – all of which are integral to achieving balanced economic growth and sustainability in line with Oman Vision 2040,” he said.

Kalbani noted that EA is working with public and private stakeholders to strengthen waste management regulations. Recent efforts include the launch of the National Waste Management Policy, the drafting of a Waste Sector Law, and the issuance of integrated waste management regulations.

As part of these efforts, EA has licensed 32 sites across various governorates for the reception and storage of construction and demolition waste through the first quarter of 2025. Ten of these sites alone accounted for the recycling of 2.4mn tonnes of waste in 2024.

However, Kalbani warned that large volumes of waste remain unrecycled, with some entities opting for unsustainable practices like dredging wadis, dumping in public areas, and unregulated soil transport. He emphasised the need for stricter regulations and incentives to curb these practices.

To further support recycling, the EA is proposing that government and private infrastructure projects be required to source a portion of raw materials from recycled waste.

The workshop also reviewed regional and international best practices and explored strategies to enhance public-private partnerships, promote green investments, and strengthen national recycling capabilities.

Sessions covered the development of a clear regulatory framework for waste management, including binding legislation, technical standards, private-sector incentives, and effective monitoring systems to ensure compliance.

