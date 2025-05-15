Omani entrepreneur Khalid al Khalifan turns palm waste into a successful global venture of manufacturing durable doors

In a rare industrial breakthrough from the Arab world, an Omani entrepreneur has turned agricultural waste into a commercially viable business, earning global recognition for his efforts to recycle discarded palm fronds into high-quality building materials.

Khalid Mohammed Ahmed al Khalifan, a native of the Wilayat of Ibra in North Sharqiyah, is the founder of Oman PVC, the only factory in the region producing doors, flooring, and decorative panels from palm tree waste. His innovation was awarded a national patent in 2021 by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

In an exclusive interview with Muscat Daily, Khalid said he began his professional journey as a technician in the private sector before launching an aluminium unit focused on doors, windows and kitchen fittings. In 2019, he ventured into entrepreneurship, motivated by a desire to use locally available resources more effectively.

“Through this door project, we hope to spread a culture of recycling among young people, encourage people to dispose of waste in designated places, use reusable shopping bags, and raise awareness of the dangers of plastic waste and the need to recycle palm waste to increase national income,” he said.

Explaining the production process, Khalid said,“It wasn’t easy. We began by collecting around 50 tonnes of palm fronds, which we ground, treated with chemicals, and pressed using high-temperature machines. After several iterations, we finally succeeded in producing our first door from palm frond waste.”

He said international exposure, particularly visits to Asia and Europe to study manufacturing techniques, helped overcome early technical challenges.

The company’s products are engineered to endure high temperatures, ultraviolet radiation and coastal humidity. They are also fire-resistant, due to the chlorine content in the materials, and contain antioxidants and iodine salts that improve resilience.

“According to a recent study, 37 per cent of the energy used in homes is lost through doors and windows,” Khalid said. “Choosing our wood-plastic doors would be the ideal choice to reduce the amount of heat lost.”

Despite growing interest in his products, he acknowledged several challenges, including fluctuating global market conditions, difficulties in accessing financing, and increasing electricity costs.

Khalid urged young entrepreneurs to base their ideas on solid research, remain patient, and think originally. He also encouraged them to seek institutional support to further their goals.

“We advise young people to seize opportunities, avoid imitations, and support local innovation by attending conferences and seminars,” he added.

