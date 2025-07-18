HH Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved the development of a new residential area for citizens in Al Dahiyat suburb of Kalba, comprising 190 residential plots, a main park, and a mosque, reported Wam.

The first phase will begin with the construction of 54 residential units, it stated.

The Kalba City has several ongoing projects such as Al Hiyar Lake project and Arab Tiger Reserve project, which will add to the city’s array of tourism, environmental, and recreational developments.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan recently conducted an inspection tour of Al Hiyar Lake project, which will consist of four main lakes and rest areas equipped with comprehensive facilities. These will include a barbecue area for family and visitor entertainment, and a children’s play area.

He also reviewed the Arab Tiger Reserve project, which will encompass vast natural areas capable of accommodating dozens of Arab tigers, said the Wam report..

Located in the Hafyah Mountains of Kalba, the project will span an area of 40 hectares, offering stunning views of the mountains, Kalba City, and the Gulf of Oman.

The reserve will feature strategic viewing points for visitors to observe the tigers in their natural habitat, it added.

