Kuwait will soon invite local and foreign companies to build recycling plants in various parts of the Gulf country to handle excess waste, a newspaper said on Monday.

The cabinet has given the green light to the municipality to pursue a plan to construct “large” recycling plants that will handle liquid and solid waste, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting municipality sources.

It said the plan has been prompted by a large increase in waste over the past two decades due to development and construction projects.

According to the report, waste in Kuwait exceeds 14,000 tonnes a day while existing recycling plants have a capacity to handle 2,000-2,500 tonnes a day.

“The cabinet has given the municipality the green light to push ahead with plans to build those plants in various parts of the country in partnership with the Kuwaiti and foreign private sector,” the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

