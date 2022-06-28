Dubai Municipality announced on Tuesday that it has installed a generator, which would be run by steam turbine to generate electricity at the Dubai Waste Management Centre in Warsan as part of preparations to start initial operations at the world’s largest waste-to-energy project next year.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The step to install the generator was taken as a preparation process for the initial operational stage of 2023 at the Dubai Waste Management Centre. It is projected to have a high capacity of clean energy generation by 2023 and the site will be fully operational by 2024.”

The $1.2 billion waste-to-energy project will process 1.9 million tonnes of waste per year to generate 200 megawatts of electricity, sufficient to power over 135,000 households, according to past statements.

The project is developed by a consortium comprising BESIX, Hitachi Zosen Inova, Dubai Holding, DUBAL Holding, Itochu Corporation and Tech Group.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)