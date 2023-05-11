China-based Envision Energy announced on Wednesday the sale of 60 megawatts (MW) wind turbines for Morocco's first desalination project that's 100 percent powered by wind energy.

The wind farm is located in Dakhla and is co-owned by Moroccan energy company Nareva and French energy giant ENGIE, Envision said in a press statement.

The Shanghai-headquartered company said it will supply its EN171-5MW turbines for the project, which will be used to power a large desalination project under the Moroccan government.

The Dakhla desalination plant will have a capacity of 113,000 cubic metres a day associated with a 72 MW wind farm, according to Engie’s Universal Registration Document published in March 2023.

Envision said it is on track to launch its green hydrogen net-zero industrial park in Inner Mongolia later this year.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)