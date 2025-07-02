UAE-based BNW Developments has announced that it has officially signed up MAN Construction (a subsidiary of Middle East’s tier‑1 contracting company Masah) as the principal partner for its iconic waterfront project - Aqua Arc - in Ras Al Khaimah.

Aqua Arc, nestled on the pristine coast of Al Marjan Island, is among BNW’s most anticipated ventures, an architectural ode to elegance, functionality, and sea-facing serenity. With MAN onboard, the execution enters a new realm of confidence and capability, said the developer .

With this AED1 billion ($272.2 million) deal, Aqua Arc marks the beginning of what promises to be a long‑term collaboration between the two powerhouse firms, with more landmark projects already in the pipeline, it stated.

"Partnering with BNW Developments for Aqua Arc is a proud milestone for Masah. We see this as a symbol of a shared vision to create landmark communities that reflect global standards and regional character. Aqua Arc, with its distinct architecture and scale, is exactly the kind of challenge Masah was built for," remarked Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, the Chairman of Masah holdings and MAN constructions, at the signing ceremony.

Senior officials of BNW Developments including its Chairman & Founder Ankur Aggarwal and Managing Director & Co-founder Vivek Anand Oberoi, who have each played a pivotal role in bringing this illustrious partnership to fruition, took part.

It was also attended by executives of Masah and its subsidiaries including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Alhabib (Vice Chairman, Masah Construction & Alpha Metals), Althaf Kazi (CEO & Managing Partner, MAN Specialized Contracting, UAE), Mirza Naseem Beg (CEO & Managing Partner, Alpha Metals, KSA & UAE), and Mohammed Misbah (Advisor to the Chairman).

A major player in the regional construction sector, Masah has delivered some of the GCC's most ambitious constructions - from Ajdan Rise to major healthcare assets like Sulaiman Al Habib Hospitals and Almoosa Specialist Hospitals.

Their excellence extends to award-winning marine and aviation infrastructure, including the Red Sea Global Terminal at the Red Sea International Airport, said the developer.

"At BNW, we’ve always believed that design vision means little without executional brilliance. The appointment of Masah is a critical step in our mission to deliver not just residences, but reference points in global luxury living. Masah’s track record in constructing technically demanding projects, their commitment to timelines, and their engineering depth made them a natural fit," stated Aggarwal.

"Aqua Arc is a signature BNW development, it demands nothing short of mastery, and with Masah, we’re confident that’s exactly what we’ll achieve," he added.

Oberoi said: "Masah isn’t just a contractor, they’re craftsmen of scale. What sets them apart is their consistency in delivering landmark projects that marry innovation with precision. Aqua Arc is an example of BNW’s unwavering intent to reshape Ras Al Khaimah’s skyline with substance and soul."

"For us, every partnership is about shared values. Masah’s professionalism, structural command, and transparent process align seamlessly with our own ethos of trust, ambition, and long-term value creation," he stated.

"Beyond the immediate commencement of Aqua Arc, this partnership strengthens BNW’s operational depth, governance alignment, and cross-border reliability, key enablers for sustainable expansion into new markets," remarked Oberoi, hinting at the brand’s imminent expansion into Saudi Arabia next year.

Once completed, it is set to redefine ultra‑luxury living in the northern emirate, he added.

