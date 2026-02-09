The Public Investment Fund (PIF) will offer investment opportunities worth billions of dollars to private-sector investors, according to a local media report.

The fund will provide opportunities of more than 70 billion Saudi riyals ($18.67 billion) during the ongoing Private Sector Forum, Al Eqtisadiah, an Arabian daily reported, quoting Jerry Todd, Head of National Development at PIF.

In his opening speech, PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan announced that the fund’s private-sector platform has provided 190 investment opportunities worth SAR 40 billion through global partnerships and the localisation of supply chains.

The Local Content Development Programme, MUSAHAMA, has helped accelerate growth in local content spending by PIF and its portfolio companies, reaching SAR 591 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Moreover, the Contractor Financing Programme has enabled the delivery of PIF projects valued at more than SAR 10 billion through innovative financing solutions, increasing local contractors’ participation in PIF projects to 67% in 2025.

“The opportunity before the private sector in the Kingdom today is the greatest opportunity yet - to help lead economic growth, shape the future, and generate sustainable returns,” Al-Rumayyan said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.