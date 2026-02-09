Oman’s Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) has opened bids for the construction of infrastructure and facilities at Suwaiq Industrial City Phase 1, located in Al Batinah North Governorate.

The tender covered the construction of a facility building, plug-and-play units, greenhouses, sewerage and water networks, landscaping works, and the construction of internal road networks with street lighting, stormwater channels and culverts, covering an area of 5 million square metres (sqm).

The greenhouses will apply modern agri-tech solutions for supporting food security and promoting agricultural investments and related supporting industries.

Tender documents were available for sale from 21 October 2025 to 13 November 2025. Pre-bid clarification ran from 21 October to 17 December 2025. Technical bids were opened on 21 December 2025, while priced bids were opened on 9 February 2026.

The lowest bid was submitted by Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction at 45.42 million Omani rials ($118.09 million) while the highest bid was submitted by Oman’s Galfar Engineering & Contracting at OMR 71.69 million ($186.39 million).

The financial bids in ascending order as follows:

Hassan Allam Construction (Egypt) – OMR 45.42 million United Gulf Construction Company (Kuwait) – OMR 53.98 million Towell Infrastructure Projects Company (Oman) – OMR 59.41 million EDECS El Dawlia for Contracting (Egypt) – OMR 61.84 million The Arab Contractors Oman (Oman) – OMR 61.84 million Galfar Engineering & Contracting (Oman) – OMR 71.69 million

In addition, technical bids were opened for The Petroleum Projects and Technical Consultation Company, Target, Al-Gharbia Enterprises Trading and Contracting Company, and Egyptian Contracting Company & Partner.

Madayn has not announced the estimated project cost, contract award timeline, or planned construction duration.

Suwaiq Industrial City is one of Madayn’s planned industrial developments in northern Oman and targets investments in petrochemicals, food, agriculture, energy, recycling and environmental industries, light and medium industries, pharmaceuticals, technology and innovation, heavy industries, and logistics.

