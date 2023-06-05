Oman and Saudi Arabia saw the most significant Public-Private Partnership (PPP) announcements in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in the first quarter of 2023, according to an analysis of news and statements covered on the Zawya Projects platform.

The announcements spanned various sectors, including infrastructure, education, healthcare, transportation, construction, logistics, renewable energy and mining, demonstrating the governments' commitment to diversifying their economies and fostering private-sector partnerships.

Zawya Projects has compiled and categorised, month-wise, key PPP announcements and projects in the first quarter of 2023.

JANUARY 2023

Oman unveils plans for 7 PPP projects in 2023

Oman's Finance Ministry and other government entities announced their plans to engage with the private sector in implementing PPP projects in health, transport, education, IT and construction sectors.

Kuwait's Schools PPP project

Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare was expected to sign the development agreement for two private schools in Jaber Al-Ahmad City and Sabah Al-Ahmad City in the first quarter of 2023. The schools will be developed on a design, build, finance, operation, maintenance and transfer basis with an operating period of 35 years.

FEBRUARY 2023

Abu Dhabi's student accommodation PPP project

Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with Khalifa University, invited expressions of interest for a design, build, operate, maintain and transfer project for accommodation and associated facilities for 3,250 students in the UAE capital.

Saudi's Makkah courthouse complex PPP project

Saudi Arabia's National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) and State Properties General Authority received 64 Expressions of Interest for the Ministry of Justice Courthouse Complex in Al-Nassem district, Makkah City. The project is being procured under a Design, Build, Finance, Maintain and Transfer PPP contract.

Egypt's GALDP, local consortium sign pact for logistics zone PPP

General Authority for Land and Dry Ports (GALDP) and a consortium of Egyptian companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to build and operate an integrated logistics zone in Salloum, Matrouh governorate. The project will cover 700 acres and serve the existing 21-acre Salloum Land Port owned by GALDP.

MARCH 2023

Saudi's first wave of private sector projects under the Shareek programme

Saudi Arabia announced the first set of projects under its Shareek programme, which aims to increase domestic investments of private sector companies (listed and non-listed companies) to reach 5 trillion Saudi riyals ($1.3 trillion) by 2030 through government-approved incentives.

Oman floats RFQ for Salalah Thumrait PPP truck road

Oman's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology have issued Request for Qualification (RFQ) tender for the design, construction, finance, operation, and maintenance of the Salalah-Thumrait Truck Road (STTR) under the PPP mode. The 67-km STTR is a first-of-its-kind road to be designed for heavy vehicles.

Saudi's SWPC to develop 28 projects in partnership with the private sector

Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC), the principal off-taker for water and wastewater projects in Saudi Arabia, intends to develop 28 projects in partnership with the private sector. The projects are split between water production [desalination], water transmission, strategic reserves and wastewater treatment segments.

Oman's OPWP awards Manah Solar II IPP

Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) awarded the 500-megawatt (MW) Manah Solar II Independent Power Project (IPP), located in Manah, to a consortium of South Korea's KOWEPO and France's EDF-Renewables.

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt, A Developments partner for innovation district

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) and A Developments signed an agreement for redeveloping and repurposing the Ministry of Interior's (MoI) former Lazoghli headquarters in Downtown Cairo into an innovation district. The mixed-use project involves an estimated total investment of 800 million Egyptian pounds by A Developments.

Oman offers 7 new mining concessions

Oman's Ministry of Energy and Minerals announced a global tender inviting companies to participate in the mining concession bid round for seven blocks distributed across three governorates.

