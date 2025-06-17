Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties said construction is expected to start on Solera, a residential project in Mina, its flagship waterfront destination, in April 2026.

Located on Raha Island, the project will house 451 units across three buildings anchored by a shared podium, the developer said in a statement.

Completion and handover are anticipated by the end of April 2028.

Solera will have a 40-metre infinity-edge lap pool, a kids’ pool and splash pad, as well as an outdoor gathering space equipped with a BBQ kitchen. It will also house “The NOOK”, a social lounge and co-working space.

No financial details were given.

Sameh Muhtadi, Chief Executive Officer of RAK Properties, said the company is focusing on delivery of more than 800 units this year, with over 3,000 homes under construction.

