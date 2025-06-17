Dubai-based master developer Nakheel has awarded three infrastructure development contracts worth a combined 750 million UAE dirhams ($204.22 million) for Palm Jebel Ali.

The contracts were awarded to DBB Contracting, part of Dubai-based Dutco Group, Dubai Government Media Office announced on Monday.

The work scope covers Fronds A to G, including utility connections, all associated groundworks for excavation and backfilling, as well as road and pavement construction. It also includes all related utility works for 11kV power distribution and telecoms.

The contract for the spine district covers infrastructure works, including utility mains, connections to all utility links on the fronds, and all major and secondary road construction.

Another contract's work scope consists of rough grading for the DEWA power transmission line serving Palm Jebel Ali, including associated works.

The infrastructure works are scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, the statement said.

In October 2024, the developer awarded three major contracts, collectively valued at more than AED 5 billion, for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali.

In August 2024, Nakheel awarded an AED 810 million contract for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali to Jan De Nul Dredging.

Palm Jebel Ali will span 13.4 kilometres, comprising 16 fronds and 91 kilometres of beachfront, aligning with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan’s goal of expanding public beach access.

Nakheel is a part of Dubai Holding’s real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

