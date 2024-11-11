Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, has marked significant progress in the development of Palm Jebel Ali this year, with the project progressing at pace to meet 2025 milestones.

Announcing the project progress, Nakheel said after the masterplan was revealed, the first phase of villas and plots on Palm Jebel Ali launched in late 2023 sold out in record time, underscoring the immense appetite in the marketplace for waterfront properties, which Nakheel is renowned for delivering.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4km, featuring 16 fronds and over 90km of beachfront, and it marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf.

Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests with a focus on smart city technologies and sustainable practices.

Several leading international and regional architectural firms have worked to create villas which celebrate the connectivity between the indoor and outdoor lifestyles that residents will enjoy on Palm Jebel Ali.

In May, Nakheel awarded the contact to DBB Contracting for the construction of a new road serving the central portion of Palm Jebel Ali.

Established by the Dutco Group, DBB Contracting and Dutco Construction are one of the leading civil and marine contractors in the UAE.

On completion, the new public access road will offer a beautifully landscaped and convenient path, spanning nearly 6km, leading directly on to Palm Jebel Ali.

In August, a contract worth AED 810 million for the marine works on Palm Jebel Ali was awarded to Jan De Nul Dredging. The scope of work included dredging, land reclamation, beach profiling and sand placement, directly supporting the construction of villas across all fronds.

According to Nakheel, the first eight fronds of the project are expected to be site-ready by the first quarter of 2025, allowing for the commencement of villa infrastructure and civil works.

The pace of the development of Palm Jebel Ali has accelerated further during Q3 and Q4 of 2024, with significant contracts awarded to renowned regional and international construction specialists, it added.

The master plan for the 6.6-km Jebel Ali Beach includes a 5km sandy beach, to be developed by Nakheel, as well as a 1.6-km-long Mangrove Beach, to be developed by Dubai Municipality.

Khalid Al Malik, the CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "At Nakheel we believe in developing dreams, inspired by the vision of our leaders and the hopes of our people. The rapid progress we are currently witnessing on ground at Palm Jebel Ali is testimony to the grand success of our key partnerships and our joint endeavours to ensure we deliver on our commitments."

Three major contracts were awarded in October, collectively valued at more than AED5 billion, for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, scheduled for completion by late 2026.

The contracts, awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC), marked a significant milestone in the ongoing development of this landmark waterfront destination in Dubai, stated Al Malik.

It includes the construction of 723 luxurious Beach Collection and Coral Collection villas with exclusive beach frontage across six fronds in addition to the comprehensive development of world-class infrastructure and vibrant public spaces within the respective fronds on Palm Jebel Ali.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).