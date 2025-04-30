Arab Finance: Arab Real Estate Investment Company (ALICO) generated 56.02% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at EGP 5.756 million in 2024, versus EGP 13.091 million, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.023 last year from EGP 0.053 in 2023, while the revenues dropped to EGP 70.939 million from EGP 71.229 million.

Founded in 1991, Alico is specialized in developing and executing industrial, housing and tourist projects, in addition to importing and exporting construction materials.

The company also provide real estate services such as leasing and managing residential and administrative projects.