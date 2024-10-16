Dubai-based developer Nakheel announced on Wednesday that it has awarded three major contracts, collectively valued at more than 5 billion UAE dirhams ($1.4 billion) for the construction of exclusive ultra-luxury villas on the first six fronds of Palm Jebel Ali.

The three contracts were awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC), according to a Nakheel press statement.

The scope of work includes the construction of 723 luxurious villas – five- and six bedroom Beach Collection villas, numbering 539 and seven-bedroom Coral Collection villas numbering 184 - across six fronds (Fronds K, L, M, N, O, and P), infrastructure and public spaces within the respective fronds.

Ginco General Contracting will deliver 197 villas on Fronds O and P while Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast will undertake the construction of 275 villas on Fronds M and N, and UNEC will build 251 villas on Fronds K and.

The project is expected to be completed by late 2026.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.4 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront and is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

On Monday, Nakheel had announced the launch of Bay Grove Residences beachfront project within Dubai Islands comprising four residential buildings housing apartments, duplexes and penthouses totalling 296 units.

Nakheel is a part of Dubai Holding’s real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

