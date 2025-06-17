Dubai-based investment group Shamal announced on Tuesday that it will redevelop the historic Dubai Zoo site in Jumeirah 1.

The low-rise development, slated to come up on the site of the former zoo, will feature 90 units with shared courtyards, a large central park, and preserved mature trees, the developer said in a press statement.

The project, designed by DXB Lab, will be developed by Dubai-based H&H, according to the statement.

Project name, cost and delivery timelines weren't disclosed.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

