Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has issued an expression of interest (EoI) notice seeking consultancy services for a streetlight public private partnership (PPP) project in Sharjah City.

Qualified consultants with proven track record in designing and implementing smart and energy-efficient solutions through PPP have been invited to submit EOIs, according to a public notice issued by SEWA.

The proposed PPP model will involve designing, building, financing, operating, and maintaining a streetlight network, the state-owned utility company said.

“SEWA recognises the importance of engaging with specialised consultants who can provide innovative solutions to optimise energy savings and operational efficiency, to develop a successful PPP model that benefits the community and the environment,” the notice said.

In the UAE, Abu Dhabi emirate is currently implementing a road lighting PPP programme to install energy-efficient streetlights in Abu Dhabi City. The projects are structured as a design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) contract with a concession period of 12 years.

The first phase for installing 43,000 LED energy-efficient road lights was awarded in March 2020 while the second phase for 133,473 LED road lights was awarded to a consortium of EDF and ENGIE in December 2022

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)