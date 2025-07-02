REEF Luxury Developments has launched its new 450 million UAE dirhams ($122.5 million) residential project in Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC).



The handover of REEF 998 is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028, the developer said in a statement on Wednesday.



REEF 998 will have 323 residences ranging from studios to 3-bedroom apartments.



On the sustainability front, the project will use a recyclable steel structural system to boost energy efficiency and long-term durability along with REEF’s sunken balconies with outdoor cooling.



The developer’s AED 175 million REEF 1000 in DLRC is expected to be completed by the end of 2026 while the AED 300 million REEF 999 in Al Furjan is slated for handover in the first quarter 2027.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

