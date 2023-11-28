Jordan needs to enact a new law to regulate the renewable energy sector and encourage projects in this industry, it Energy and Mineral Resources Minister has said.

Saleh Al-Kharabsheh told a meeting of the 'Energy Partnership Council,' which aims to expand public-private sector renewable energy ventures, that the rapid global developments in the renewable energy industry requires the enforcement of new regulations in Jordan to develop the sector.

“The current stage makes it necessary for Jordan to enact a new law to cope with the rapid developments and changes worldwide in the renewable energy sector,” Kharabsheh said in statements published by Addustour newspaper on Sunday.

He noted that Jordan has made good progress in its drive to boost renewable energy sources as they now account for nearly 27 percent of the energy mix.

“But more work is needed…new regulations to encourage renewable energy projects and further widen their share in the energy mix have become imperative given the sharp rise in the country’s energy bill,” the Minister said.

