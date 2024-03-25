Jordan has extended bidding for nearly 20 days for a project to build a solar power plant in the Northeastern town of Azraq, the local media has reported.

Bidding for the construction, operation and maintenance of the plant will now end on 18 April instead of 27 March, Al-Ghad and other dailies said on Sunday.

The facility will be funded through a loan from Spain, which also financed a solar power project in the same city in 2015 with a total cost of around 3.5 million Jordanian dinars ($5 million).

The project's generation capacity and estimated cost weren't shared.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

