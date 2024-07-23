The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy is set to boost its electrical capacity by 750 megawatts with the launch of two new renewable energy projects, slated for completion before the end of 2024, Asharq Business reported citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

These projects comprise wind and solar energy sources with investments totaling $700 million.

The first of these projects, a wind energy one with a capacity of 250 megawatts, will commence operations this August.

This project is part of a collaboration between Orascom Construction, Toyota, and Engie, and is located in the Gulf of Suez near Ras Gharib.

Additionally, a 500-megawatt solar power station, developed by the Emirati company Al-Nowais in Kom Ombo, Aswan governorate, is expected to be operational by October.

