Orascom Construction began the commercial operations at the newly expanded 650 MW build-own-operate (BOO) wind farm in Egypt six months ahead of schedule, according to an emailed press release.

The company started operating 500 MW at the wind farm in Ras Ghareb.

The project is being developed by Red Sea Wind Energy S.A.E., a consortium comprising ENGIE with 35%, Orascom Construction with 25%, Toyota Tsusho Corporation with 20%, and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation with 20%.

This move backs Orascom Construction’s strategy to boost its renewable energy and overall concessions portfolios, which now include 912.5 MW of wind farms and three water projects in Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Orascom Construction is also responsible for executing the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the remaining plant and all civil and electrical works.

Meanwhile, the wind farm will generate clean energy for over 1 million homes, lowering carbon emissions by around 1.5 million tons annually and contributing to Egypt’s energy transition goals.

The consortium has already commenced evaluation and development activities for a wind farm exceeding 900 MW on a newly allocated land plot near the current project site.

