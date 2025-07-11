Tunis – President Kais Saied on Thursday gave instructions to take urgent measures, in coordination with all relevant departments, to put an end to the ongoing and flagrant environmental violations that have persisted for years, and to protect the coastal strip across all regions of the country, pending the adoption of a new strategy aimed at definitively ending the squandering of public funds and all forms and sources of environmental pollution.

During a meeting with Environment Minister Habib Abid, the President recalled that a healthy environment is a human right, as quoted as saying in a Presidency of the Republic press release.

“The State, under the Constitution, is obligated to guarantee the right to a sound and balanced environment, to contribute to climate safety, and to provide the necessary means to eliminate environmental pollution.”

Saied paid an unannounced visit late Wednesday night to Monastir governorate to assess the environmental situation in the Gulf of Monastir.

He visited the beach in the delegation of Ksibet El Mediouni, which recently witnessed an environmental disaster, where he spoke with several citizens who expressed their discontent over the catastrophic environmental conditions.

Following that, the President went to the water pumping station in the city of Lamta, then to the city of Sayada, before heading at dawn to the wastewater discharge sites in the areas of El Amoud and M’Riguib in the delegation of Menzel Temime, and to the Ain Garnez area in the delegation of Kelibia in Nabeul governorate.

MP for the delegations of Kelibia and Hammam El Ghzez Fadhel Ben Turkia told reporters on Thursday that the Head of State observed during his visit to Kelibia, specifically to Oued El Hajar, the “catastrophic environmental situation in the wadi, which has become a dumping ground for waste, garbage, and polluted water discharged by nearby factories.”

He explained that Oued El Hajar has become a serious environmental problem, particularly as its waters flow directly into the beach of Ain Grinz, “which is likely to be declared off-limits for swimming due to its disastrous environmental condition.”

He pointed out that the environmental situation now poses a real threat to the region, which is considered one of Tunisia’s most beautiful tourist destinations.

