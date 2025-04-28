Egypt - Arab Consulting Office (ACO), in collaboration with global technology leaders Sungrow and Tongwei, has signed a strategic framework agreement with IRSC for renewable energy solutions to jointly develop 75 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects across Egypt.

The agreement lays the foundation for a long-term partnership that will leverage Tongwei’s high-efficiency PV modules and Sungrow’s advanced inverter and energy storage solutions, with ACO serving as the local partner and system integrator.

These projects directly contribute to Egypt’s Vision 2030, supporting national efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix and advance decarbonization goals.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Aya Zanaty, Chairperson of ACO, said: “This agreement marks a new chapter in Egypt’s clean energy journey. Through this strategic collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class renewable energy projects that accelerate Egypt’s transition towards a sustainable future.”

She added: “This partnership builds on over a decade of successful collaboration between ACO and IRSC across multiple clean energy projects in Egypt. It also strengthens ACO’s six-year alliance with Sungrow, during which we have co-delivered several utility-scale and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar projects optimized for Egypt’s unique climate and grid conditions.”

Commenting on the agreement, Andrew Daniel, Chairperson of IRSC, said: “Our partnership reflects a shared vision of empowering communities through sustainable energy solutions. By combining global expertise with local execution, we aim to drive impactful change and support Egypt’s leadership in the renewable energy sector.”

He continued: “This collaboration also stands as a model for the successful adoption of clean technologies within Egypt’s industrial sector. We look forward to further partnerships with global companies to achieve a more sustainable future.”

This strategic agreement adds to IRSC’s growing portfolio of achievements. Following the successful delivery of numerous renewable energy projects supporting industrial decarbonization, IRSC continues to set new benchmarks for integrating sustainable technologies at scale. Through its expanding network of local and international partners, IRSC is playing a pivotal role in shaping Egypt’s transition to a greener economy.

Moustafa Abdelmonem, North Africa Director at Sungrow, commented: “Egypt is a cornerstone of Sungrow’s regional strategy, and we are proud to bring our advanced inverter and energy storage technologies to one of the region’s most promising renewable energy markets. This agreement with ACO and IRSC reflects our shared commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and future-ready energy solutions that align with Egypt’s national goals and long-term sustainability vision.”

Harvey Zhang, Sales Director of MENA at Tongwei, also noted: “Egypt represents a strategic milestone in Tongwei’s global expansion. We are honored to partner with ACO and IRSC, two trusted local leaders with proven impact. Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency solar technologies and support the region’s transition to clean, affordable, and resilient energy systems.”

