Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib followed up on Indian ReNew Power’s plans to build a $8 billion green hydrogen plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), as per a statement.

During his meeting with Vikram Kapur, Group President at ReNew Power, El-Khatib explored cooperation in renewable energy and green investments to bolster Egypt's sustainable economic development strategy.

The meeting discussed plans to develop green hydrogen projects in Egypt, which will anchor its position as a regional clean energy hub.

He also lauded ReNew Power's efforts in supporting renewable energy investments in Egypt, noting that such cooperation drives sustainable development and provides new job opportunities.

During the COP27 climate conference held in 2022, ReNew Power signed a framework agreement with the Egyptian government to develop a green hydrogen project with its related ancillary facilities.

