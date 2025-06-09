RIYADH — Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid Al-Falih emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to supporting the stability and development of the Syrian economy. He also underlined the need to serve common interests and enhance regional economic prosperity.



Al-Falih made the remarks during a meeting with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Industry Dr. Mohammad Nidal Al-Shaar, via videoconference, on Sunday. He emphasized the importance of creating an environment for expanding regional investment partnerships.



The ministers discussed prospects for investment cooperation between the two countries and reviewed the promising economic opportunities in the Syrian market.



Their meeting addressed potential areas of public-private partnership and ways to enhance qualitative investments in the production and service sectors, contributing to supporting economic development and opening new channels for integration between the two countries.

