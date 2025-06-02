Muscat: Oman is making significant strides in implementing green energy projects, aiming to generate around 30% of its total electricity production from renewable sources by 2030, in line with Oman Vision 2040.

Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, revealed that five to six new renewable energy projects utilising wind and solar power will begin this year, with a strong focus on wind energy due to Oman’s favourable conditions for wind-powered electricity generation.

Speaking to Oman News Agency, he stated that these projects will be established in locations where wind energy measurements have been conducted, primarily in Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. They are expected to be operational by the end of 2027, producing over 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals is collaborating with Nama Group and the Authority for Public Services Regulation to explore the best ways to store renewable energy, whether through conventional or innovative methods tailored to Oman’s needs. A formal announcement regarding the first renewable energy storage project in the Sultanate is expected soon.

Eng. Al Aufi emphasised that these projects will strengthen Oman’s transition to renewable energy and open new opportunities for industries reliant on clean energy.

Oman has already inaugurated the ‘Manah 1’ and ‘Manah 2’ renewable energy stations with a combined capacity of approximately 1,000 megawatts. Initial results indicate that each station has exceeded expectations, producing over 500 megawatts.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, along with the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology and Petroleum Development Oman, is working on establishing a hydrogen transport corridor. This project involves developing hydrogen production and refuelling stations within concession areas to supply hydrogen as fuel for trucks operating in these regions.

