Arab Finance: Cypriot natural gas from the Cronos field is expected to be connected to Egypt’s infrastructure and processing and liquefaction facilities by 2027, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badaw said.

In his meeting with Cypriot Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry George Papanastasiou, Badawi affirmed Egypt’s readiness to complete the project and to provide a new energy corridor in the region.

He added that this project will enhance regional cooperation, benefiting the people of both countries, while removing any obstacles that may hinder its progress.

During the meeting, the two ministers touched upon the latest developments at the Aphrodite field, including finalizing executive agreements and the marine survey of the gas pipeline route.

The planned route is currently underway in the economic waters of the two countries, in preparation for linking the field to Egyptian facilities.

On July 22nd, Spokesman for the Presidency Mohamed El-Shennawy unveiled Egypt’s plans to reinforce cooperation with Cyprus to diversify natural gas supplies and activate the regional gas trading center strategy.

During the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2025), Egypt and Cyprus signed two agreements to begin developing Cypriot natural gas discoveries, using Egyptian infrastructure.

