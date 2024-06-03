Solar PV modules have begun arriving at the site of Oman’s newest utility-scale renewable energy project – a 500 MW capacity scheme under construction in the Wilayat of Manah in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

More than 1 million PV modules are envisaged for installation over the next several months as part of the Manah I Solar project being developed by Wadi Noor Solar Power Company.

“These are bifacial modules capable of generating power from top and bottom faces of the modules,” said Eng Yahya al Rawahi, CEO – Wadi Noor Solar Power. “There are 2 bin class capacities for Manah-1 project: 585W and 590W modules. The PV modules will be mounted on single axis trackers to maximise power generation throughout the day,” Eng Al Rawahi told the Observer.

Wadi Noor Solar Power Company SAOC represents the consortium of leading French developer EDF Renewables and Korea Western Power Co Ltd (KOWEPO) which was awarded the Omani government’s mandate to implement Manah-I Solar PV scheme as an Independent Power Project (IPP). Chinese EPC contractor Shanghai Electric Company is undertaking the construction of Manah-I Solar IPP through its local subsidiary Shanghai Electric Muscat Ltd SPC.

The PV modules for the project are being supplied by JA Solar, a leading Chinese manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. Featured among Fortune China’s Top 500 companies, JA Solar has shipped PV modules to markets around the world aggregating over 166 GW in capacity as of Q3 2023.

According to Eng Al Rawahi, a 7.8 km2 site is currently being prepped for the installation of the PV modules. Piles and supporting structures are being set into place in preparation for the start of installation of the modules, slated to commence next month.

When eventually brought into operation, the movement of the PV modules will be guided by fully automated single axis trackers, he said, adding that module cleaning will be undertaken by automatic cleaning robots.

Renewable electricity generated by the plant will be despatched to the grid through 400kV HV cables to the local 400kV grid station of Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC).

While much of the hardware for the project has to be procured from overseas sources, Wadi Noor Solar is making every effort to patronize locally available goods and services where possible, said Eng Al Rawahi.

“The project is targeting a minimum of 20% in-country value (ICV) during the EPC phase by sourcing locally manufactured items, employing local workforce and deploying local subcontractors and service providers,” he added.

Manah I Solar Power is expected to start commercial operation in the first quarter of 2025.

