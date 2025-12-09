MUSCAT: A new state-backed, integrated renewable energy company has emerged in Oman with a mandate to localise wind-power manufacturing, drive green technology innovation — including battery energy storage — and develop gigawatt-scale clean energy projects across Oman and the wider Middle East and North Africa.

O-Green, an affiliate of the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), first surfaced publicly last month during the official visit of Abdulsalam bin Mohammed al Murshidi, Chairman of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) to the Republic of Botswana.

During the visit, O-Green signed a landmark agreement with Botswana’s Ministry of Minerals and Energy to help establish integrated solar, wind and battery-storage projects with a planned capacity of up to 3 GW. The agreement was signed on behalf of O-Green by its CEO, Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai.

In a recent statement, Al Hinai noted that O-Green brings together a cluster of specialised subsidiaries positioned at the forefront of Oman’s energy-transition efforts. “O-Green unites the expertise of specialised companies, each focused on a key pillar of renewable energy”, he said.

According to the company’s website, O-Green was founded in 2025 to accelerate the energy transition by creating an integrated clean-energy platform covering the full value chain — from concept and design to construction, operation, long-term maintenance and green-technology development — while also enhancing in-country value and national capabilities.

Mustafa Mohammed al Hinai, CEO – O-Green

At the core of O-Green’s portfolio is Naqaa Sustainable Energy, which leads the development and execution of large-scale renewable energy projects. Naqaa operates as a vertically integrated green-energy provider encompassing development, EPC, generation, transmission, R&D and logistics. Its focus on hybrid systems combining wind, solar and storage is supported by a fully integrated value chain extending from turbine to grid. Naqaa has more than 1.2 GW of projects under execution and over 10 GW under development across Oman, the GCC, Africa and the EU.

Another pillar is Mawarid Green Technologies, which is establishing the GCC’s first wind-turbine manufacturing complex, engineered for harsh desert conditions and aligned with Oman’s clean-energy ambitions. Phase 1 of the facility — spanning 550,000 m² in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm — represents an investment of about RO 70 million. Its annual manufacturing capacity is expected to reach around 1,100 MW, centred on 6.25 MW and 9.6 MW turbine models developed under licence from Shanghai Electric Group. Mawarid will also supply domestically produced Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions.

Rounding out the portfolio is SolarWadi, one of Oman’s early renewable-energy pioneers. Acquired in 2025, SolarWadi now operates under Naqaa and leads the development, commissioning and long-term operation of commercial and industrial renewable-energy projects within O-Green. It is also spearheading the integration of BESS across future projects, enabling hybrid systems that enhance flexibility and reliability for customers.



CONRAD PRABHU

