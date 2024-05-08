Investors applying for power and renewable energy projects in Jordan more than doubled in the first quarter of 2024, according to official data.

From 75 in the first quarter of 2023, the number of applications for energy project licenses more than doubled to 166 in the first quarter of 2024, showed the figures by Jordan’s Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC).

More than 40 percent of the applications were received in April, with a total of 71 applications, EMRC said in its report, published by Alghad newspaper on Tuesday.

The report attributed the rise to fresh incentives issued by the government to encourage investment in renewable energy projects as part of a strategy raise their share in the energy mix to 31 percent by 2030 from 27 percent at the end of 2023.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

