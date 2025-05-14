ABU DHABI - Tabreed has released its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting increases in EBITDA and net profit over the same period last year.

The company’s EBITDA increased by 4 percent year-on-year to AED283 million, with an improved margin of 61 percent, while net profit after tax increased to AED115 million in Q1 2025, growing by 3 percent compared to Q1 2024.

While the company’s financial performance remained steady during the first quarter of 2025, in this period Tabreed made significant announcements regarding developments that will positively impact its long-term outlook and portfolio growth.

The first of these was the raising of US$700 million via the issuance of a Green Sukuk with a competitive profit rate of 5.279 percent, attracting strong international investor demand. The proceeds were used for refinancing, in line with eligible use according to Tabreed’s Green Finance Framework.

Additionally, shareholders approved a cash dividend of 15.5 fils per share for 2024, implying attractive yield of 5.6 percent (at a share price of AED2.76 as of 12th May 2025). The company’s financial position remained strong, allowing it to invest in accelerating growth while returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends, thereby delivering sustainable long term value creation.

Q1 also saw 4,599 refrigeration tonnes of new customer connections added within the UAE and new capacity addition is expected to gather pace in the coming months.

Chairman of Tabreed Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri said, "The Q1 results demonstrate a company with stability and dependability at its core. While this is entirely true, behind the scenes there is incredible drive and energy facilitating substantial expansion in key markets, Dubai being a prime example.

Our recent landmark deal with Dubai Holding Investments perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Tabreed, which prizes strategic partnerships with organisations aligned with our values and objectives.”



RM