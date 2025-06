Arab Finance: Nasr Company for Civil Works’ extraordinary general meeting (EGM) agreed to increase the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 210 million from EGP 161.384 million, according to a bourse filing.

The EGX-listed firm will raise its capital by EGP 48.615 million, distributed over 48.615 million shares, with a nominal value of EGP 1 per share.

Nasr for Civil Works will distribute 3-for-10 bonus shares, financed from the company’s profits registered in 2024.