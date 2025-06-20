Egypt - Trading on the shares of U Consume Finance (valU) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) will start as of Monday, June 23rd, 2025, according to a bourse disclosure.

The opening price will be based on the execution price of the share distribution transaction stipulated in the disclosure report for trading purposes, valued at EGP 0.777.

The shares will be added to the list of securities permitted for trading with a price increment of EGP 0.001.

Meanwhile, the price limits on valU’s shares during the first trading session shall be within the range of the nominal value of EGP 0.10 as minimum and the fair value of EGP 7.40 at maximum, as stipulated in the disclosure report.

The buy-now, pay-later (BNPL) platform temporarily listed its shares on EGX last May after obtaining EFG Holding’s approval for the transaction.

