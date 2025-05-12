Kuwait expects its renewable energy share of the total power generation to reach 26-27 percent in 2028 after the Shagaya solar power complex is completed, a Minister has said.

A Chinese company will execute phases 3 and 4 of the project which was launched a few years ago, said Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy.

He told a local energy seminar that the complex, once completed, would generate 4,800 megawatts (MW), which would expand renewable energy use to 26-27 percent in 2028.

“We will reach this level after the Shagaya project is completed…we will then pursue plans to expand that share to 50 per cent in 2050,” he said.

The Shagaya project, spread over 84 square km, is nearly 100 km west of the capital Kuwait City and comprises multiple renewable technologies and grid infrastructure.

In March 2025, a report by Saudi English language newspaper Arab News said the Ministry had signed an agreement with China's National Energy Administration to oversee the implementation of Shagaya and Al-Abdiliya solar power plant projects.

The report, quoting KUNA, said each project will have a joint production capacity of 3,500 MW, with the potential to expand to 5,000 MW.

