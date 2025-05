Kuwait’s Warba Bank has priced its $250 million AT1 sukuk at 6.25%, tighter than the original price guidance of around 6.5%.

The perpetual non-call 5.5 year sukuk will have a benchmark yield of 4.148% with a reoffer yield of 6.250%.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

