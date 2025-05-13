Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth, and Water Resources is expected to award a tender for consultancy services for the Wadi Ahin Flood Protection Dam in North Al Batinah Governorate in the third quarter of 2025, a source told Zawya Projects.

The design and supervision consultancy tender was issued on 24 March 2025, with bid submissions due by 5 May 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in July 2025, with project completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2027,” the source said.

The consultant will be responsible for reviewing the existing dam design, proposing modifications where necessary, and supervising construction. The review will evaluate hydrological, geological, and hydrogeological conditions as well as topography, safety considerations, and land allocation. The scope also includes construction oversight to ensure compliance with updated specifications and standards.

