Mubadala to pursue investment push despite global turmoil: CEO

May 13, 2025

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala will pursue its investment push into international markets despite global economic fluctuations, its CEO said.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak told the semi-official UAE daily Alittihad that Mubadala, one of the world’s largest SWFs, is now stronger than ever and would continue its plans to grow its assets of around $330 billion.

He said the SWF, which had started with just around $1 billion in 2024, has become a “global investment power, operating in 88 countries and covering 11 vital sectors.”

“The world today is experiencing rapid and complex transformations, the impact of which is not limited to one country, but extends to everyone without exception,” he said.

“These changes, along with the accompanying uncertainty, cast a shadow over the global investment landscape… but we are optimistic that we will be able to overcome these challenges and achieve our goals and aspirations."

Al-Mubarak said Mubadala would stick to its long-term investment policy, adding that it sees significant growth potential across multiple sectors and geographies.

“We will continue to seek rewarding opportunities despite the global fluctuations. Continuing this approach and adhering to it is the foundation of our success….what has been achieved so far is only a small portion of our desired ambitions and aspirations.”

Al-Mubarak insisted that Mubadala is now “stronger, more effective, and more competitive than ever before,” adding that the company's results demonstrate its high standing among the world's highest-performing SWFs in terms of returns.

“The company is also moving forward to consolidate its position as a leading global sovereign investment company,” he said.

In its annual report last week, Mubadala said it deployed nearly AED119 billion ($32 billion) of capital last year, an increase of around 34 percent in 2023.

The Group’s chief financial officer Carlos Obaid said Mubadala continues to grow and diversify across sectors and geographies, supported by a strong balance sheet, a low cost of debt, and a conservative gearing ratio of 7.8 percent.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)